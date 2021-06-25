Breanna Salas, owner of Salas Paw Spa Mobile Dog Grooming in Tracy, will drive her 2017 Ford E-450 Elite Van around town to groom dogs of all shapes, breeds and sizes. This includes older dogs and those with special needs and disabilities.
Salas works with senior dogs and those with epilepsy, heart issues, blindness, deafness, dementia, wobbler syndrome and other ailments on a daily basis.
“It’s another reason why I love being mobile, because a lot of the dogs I deal with are very anxious, nervous or they have anxiety,” the 32-year-old groomer said, adding that most of the dogs she works with cannot go to a dog grooming shop due to separation anxiety, being disabled or being too old.
Salas started grooming dogs off and on since she was a kid in Manteca and has been grooming for 12 years now.
“The first time I ever picked up a set of clippers and clipped my first dog, I was 20,” Salas said.
Salas originally wanted to be a veterinarian but quickly realized being a vet tech was not for her.
“I couldn’t handle the death that you have to deal with day-to-day, so I started to look into careers where you could work with animals and not deal with that side of it,” Salas said.
She ultimately chose grooming because it is a way that she can help and contribute to a dog’s health and well-being. Salas opened her mobile grooming business in 2019, because she could not bear to see dogs stressed, anxious and miserable being locked in cages all day at regular grooming shops.
“It broke my heart because that’s not how grooming should be. The dog shouldn't be that miserable to get a haircut. I started my mobile grooming (business) as a way to cater to senior and disabled pets,” Salas said.
Salas mentions how senior dogs are the most difficult to groom because they are either tired, achy, irritable or in pain. However, Salas said it is rewarding because even though the dog does not technically like what she is doing, she knows she is helping the dog in a small way.
“To see the relief that they have after the groom’s complete, you can tell that they feel better. There’s a certain kind of confidence that they have when they’re done. They’re prancing, happy, and just seeing that look is very rewarding,” she said.
Salas said her customers are appreciative and grateful that she is willing to groom their dogs due to their experiences searching for a grooming service in town.
“A lot of the senior dogs that I groom have been turned away by other grooming shops here in Tracy,” she said, adding that the dogs are rejected due to age limits.
Although Salas does work with a wide array of dogs, she also has her own boundaries as a groomer.
“If there is a certain health issue I’m not familiar with, you know, I won’t groom a dog that I don’t feel comfortable grooming,” she said.
She acknowledges that there comes a point where grooming can do more harm than good.
“One of the hardest parts of my job is communicating to the pet owner that their dog has reached a point in its life where it’s not groomable anymore,” she said.
Ever since Salas opened her business, Burnell Shull’s dog Max, a 9-year-old senior English White Labrador, joyfully awaits his monthly appointments with Salas.
“He loves her, when I tell him that it’s Breanna’s day to come and see him, he goes and sits by the window by the door. I tell him ‘Breanna is coming today, your girlfriend is coming,’” said Shull.
After Max is done with his appointment, he comes back home looking better than ever.
“He comes in the house and thinks he is the king of the world. He smells so good and looks so pretty,” Shull, 78, said.
Shull goes on to describe Salas in a positive light and has recommended her services to others.
“She is probably one of the best (groomers) that I’ve ever had, as far as the cleanliness of her van and what she does to the dog. She’s an animal lover and she wants to be sure that they’re not hurt in any way, and they aren’t,” Shull said.
Previously, Max went to a local pet grooming salon, but when Shull saw Salas’s van, she knew she had to give her a call.
“It is more convenient. I like the one-on-one better and she can also tell if they have an ear infection,” Shull said, adding that Salas’s mobile grooming service best suits her dog.
Salas, with the encouragement of her husband Nick and two children, created a TikTok account in January to share her experience grooming dogs. Salas now has more than 780,000 followers on TikTok. From “before-and-after” grooming videos to in-depth grooming tutorials, Salas shows the reality of grooming dogs.
“I started doing it for fun, you know, just to do it and show my clients and show my kids ‘hey this is what mom does all day’ and I didn’t expect to gain the following that I have,” she said.
In April, Salas posted a TikTok featuring Kooki, a senior Doberman, who has wobbler syndrome.
According to Veterinary Surgical Centers, wobbler syndrome is the term to describe the spinal cord compression in the neck which results in dogs taking short steps with their front limbs and having a wobbly gait in their hind limbs.
Salas’s mobile grooming service has helped dogs like Kooki feel comfortable when being groomed. Kooki’s condition is one of the main reasons why Salas continues to help one paw at a time.
To make a dog grooming appointment with Salas, call (209) 566-3011. Salas can be found on TikTok @bre_salas.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
