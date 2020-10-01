Maj. Gregg Borman, a U.S. Marine Corps pilot from Tracy, is participating in training and exercises with his squadron and its counterparts in the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
Borman, who pilots an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, is assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Fighter Attack Squadron 211, the Wake Island Avengers, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ. He and other Marine pilots recently completed a transatlantic flight to Royal Air Force Station Marham in England.
During the next few months the Wake Island Avengers will conduct joint operations with the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in preparation for next year’s deployment onto the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth inaugural global deployment.
