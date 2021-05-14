A Monte Vista Middle/South West Park school team took top honors in the first San Joaquin County Virtual Math Tournament held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education on April 24.
The two schools combined to form Team 10, which won first place out of 18 teams including fourth- and sixth-graders representing 10 schools across the county, with some schools fielding multiple teams. This year’s virtual competition included 86 students.
The tournament had been held in-person for nine years, and was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Delta Home Charter’s Team 5 placed second, and Hansen Elementary Team 7 placed third. Tied for fourth place were Hansen Elementary Team 6, Questa Elementary Team 13 and Questa Elementary Team 14. Jefferson School team 8 and Wicklund Elementary Team 17 tied for fifth place. Teams and students were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 30.
The County Office of Education said math tournament helps promotes excellence in math, helps raise test scores, increases student self-esteem and problem-solving skills and sharpens cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
The competition features non-routine math problems that have multiple solution paths and are more rigorous than the textbook problems. The math problems allow students to explore mathematical concepts while developing their flexibility and perseverance.
The county teams up with Mathematical Olympiad for Elementary and Middle Schools, a non-profit corporation, to host the local contest.
A virtual math competition for seventh and eighth grade students was held on May 1 and results will be announced later.
