Teams from four schools in Mountain House and one in Tracy were selected early this month as the county’s representatives for the Science Olympiad Northern California finals, which have since been canceled.
More than 750 San Joaquin County students participated in the 34th annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad Competition for Division B (sixth through ninth grades) and Division C (high school) on March 7 at McNair High School in Stockton.
The one-day competition involved a series of individual and team events requiring knowledge and practical skills in biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers, and technology.
The top-scoring teams were awarded trophies and individual students received medals in a ceremony after the competition.
In the middle school division, the Bethany School Red team won first place and Wicklund School Black won second out of 26 teams. Hansen School Gold team placed fifth, after two teams from Elkhorn School in Lodi. The three Mountain House teams and Elkhorn Gold earned a place in state finals.
In the high school division, two teams from Mountain House High School placed in the top five out of 21 teams: Blue took first and Silver came in fourth. Teams from Tokay and Lodi high schools came in second and third. Because only one team from each school can go on to statewide competition, Tracy High School’s Green team qualified to join Mountain House Blue in the state finals.
The NorCal State Finals, originally scheduled for April 18 in Turlock, have been canceled because of open-ended statewide orders to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The county’s 2020 Science Olympiad Division A competition, for third through sixth graders, was also canceled. It had been scheduled for March 14, the day after the county superintendent ordered all public schools in San Joaquin County to close.
Additionally, the national tournament and nearly all state events have been canceled, and the directors of the program have decided to reuse this year’s Science Olympiad event slate for the 2021 season. More information is available at www.soinc.org.
