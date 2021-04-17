Toastmasters Tracy Leadership Club member Kenny Lipich has advanced to the Toastmasters District 39 Division I competition, to be held on April 16.
Lipich advanced to the district-level competition based on superior evaluations at the club and area levels. That put him among the top speakers from 15 Toastmasters clubs from District 39, including clubs from Sacramento, Elk Grove, Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Tracy.
Lipich works with the city of Tracy planning department and has been in Toastmasters for 4 years, and said the club has helped him gain confidence in his impromptu speaking skills, and has helped him grow as a leader and a coach. The local Toastmasters club values his contributions as an evaluator who gives specific and helpful tips to his fellow club members, and also appreciates his humorous speaking style.
The club meets 12:05 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday via Zoom. For information contact Joseph Viorge-Koide at 814-5302, or go to www.facebook.com/TracyLeadershipToastmastersClub.
