Harleen Kaur, a freshman at Kimball High School, will advance to the Rotary District 5220 speech contest, following her winning presentation at the district’s Area 4 contest, held via Zoom on Feb. 25.
She represented Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club in the area contest after she was selected out of five speakers at the club’s Feb. 3 contest, speaking on the topic of “Together We Open Opportunities,” based on Rotary International President Holger Knaack’s theme for 2020-21, “Rotary Opens Opportunities.”
The Rotary District 5220 contest will be held via Zoom on March 20, and the winner will be one of the featured speakers at the District 5220 conference in the spring.
