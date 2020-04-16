The long-standing church building at the corner of 12th Street and Parker Avenue came down this week.
The building that most recently housed the Family Church of Praise had stood for nearly 100 years on that corner and was one of the oldest buildings in the neighborhood just north of 11th Street. The city’s code enforcement division condemned the building in November after learning that the roof trusses had deteriorated over the years and were in danger of collapse.
The building’s owner, International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, determined that the cost of repairs would be too steep, considering the age of the building and the potential for further structural deficiencies.
Church secretary Candy Gayares and church member Virginia Romero stood across the street from the building Wednesday morning as an excavator from C3 Builders of Oakdale tore away the walls on the north side of the building, where the pastor’s office was on the second floor and the kitchen was on the ground floor.
“The church itself is not the building. It’s the people that are the church,” Gayares said. “It’s just, when you watch this, and I know it’s just a material thing, it’s hard to watch it, because we’ve done a lot of things.”
The memories include all of the details that church members and staff put into the building to make it a home for their congregation.
“The pastor’s wife and I, 15 years ago, we put in new kitchen cabinets and a countertop, and we were missing about two or three little tiles to finish it off. We had to drive all the way to Martinez to find those pieces,” Gayares said. “Every little thing that we did in there, it was a memory, but that’s OK, because we still have the memories.”
The exact construction date of the building was not found in city records, but an Oct. 23, 1931, edition of the Tracy Press reported that it opened up that week as the home of First Baptist Church.
Blake Rariden, owner of C3 Builders, said that the building was expected to be down by the end of the workday on Wednesday and the site was to be cleared by Friday, with about five big truckloads of debris hauled off to the Tracy Material Recovery Station.
Rariden, who is also active with the Church of the Foursquare Gospel as pastor of New Hope Foursquare Church in Manteca, said the permitting process for the demolition had been under way since last year. While the church was under a March 23 deadline to remove the building, the COVID-19 quarantine delayed the demolition project by a few weeks.
“I called in and the city gave us the go-ahead to do this in light of the stay-at-home orders,” Rariden said.
Gayares said the Family Church of Praise has yet to find a new permanent home, but is planning to meet at Central School at Parker and Eaton avenues after the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders are lifted.
