Richard Caldron knew he would be a success in business if he could match the accomplishments of his father.
It was 40 years ago that he inherited the family business, Caldron’s Jewelers, which had already been a downtown Tracy fixture since 1946. In all that time Caldron learned that recessions are tough on the jewelry business, so that’s how he measures his tenacity.
“My father was in business for 35 years and I did 40. I had no intention of catching him,” Caldron said. “What happened was, about 15 years ago I had enough money to retire on, but I made some bad investments so I had to stick around a little longer.”
“I not only caught him, but I passed him up. I’ve got 40 years in as of next month. It was a roller-coaster ride. I went through 3½ recessions. My father went through three recessions.”
Caldron counts COVID-19 restrictions as half of a recession. By that time he had learned how to survive economic downturns while running a business that sell jewelry, including custom designs, and does clock and watch repair.
“Business got bad and I had to go to the banks and borrow some money to survive, but I came out OK,” he said. “You’ve got to survive and buckle down and hope for the best. I survive on the repairs. The repairs and the custom work. The sales, they go way down because nobody has any money to buy when you go through recessions.”
Caldron’s parents, Frank and Eldeana Caldron, moved to Tracy in 1942 from Los Angeles.
“He said he liked it up here because there was sunshine all year-round and there wasn’t a lot of traffic and cars, and no smog like in L.A., and he decided to stay up here,” Caldron said.
Frank Caldron established Caldron’s Jewelers in April 1946 after serving with the U.S. Marine Corps during the war in the Pacific, including Iwo Jima. He operated the business out of a few different Central Avenue buildings, including the Grand Theater, until he purchased the business’ present location at 907 Central Ave. in 1973
Richard Caldron got involved in the business at a young age.
“When I was growing up as a young man in this store my father told me, ‘Son, you need to learn it all,’” he said. “I remember starting off as a kid, as a watch repairman, he had me working on watches, and then after that he switched me to clocks, and after that to jewelry repairs, and after that to GIA (Gemological Institute of America) identification of stones.”
Caldron noted that education, training and certification are necessities for anyone in the jewelry business.
“I went to watch repair schools, jewelry repair schools, GIA Institute school, and I trained under other master watch makers, clock makers and goldsmiths.”
Now he figures he has saved up enough to retire on property he owns in the Sierra Nevada, and so he has sold his Central Avenue building and is selling off his inventory. Caldron plans to keep doing watch and clock repairs through an Internet-based business, in addition to his personal interests of working on hot rods and his house, and playing golf.
He noted that he and his wife, Etelvina, have two children, Brendan and Breanna. Both have worked in the family business, but have embarked on their own careers and won’t take over the shop.
“It can be very expensive taking over certain businesses like the jewelry business because of the inventory we have that’s involved. High cost in inventory,” he said. “It’s just really hard to sell small businesses. That’s the reason we liquidate and move on.”
He said the building’s new owner will take possession at the start of the new year, but Caldron doesn’t know what kind of business will take his place.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.