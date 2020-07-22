The comet Neowise is making its closest approach to Earth on Thursday as it continues on a 6,766-year orbit around the sun. From Tracy, it can be seen just below the Big Dipper about an hour after sunset.
The comet was discovered March 27 by a NASA space telescope, the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer. The comet takes its name from the telescope’s acronym.
With binoculars or a telescope, the comet was visible low on the northern horizon before dawn in early June. It is expected to continue to be visible higher in the sky until the end of the month.
