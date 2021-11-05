Melba Wooldridge sees her two dogs as having come full-circle with their recent performance at the United Kennel Club Total Dog Invitational.
Wooldridge, of San Antonio, Texas, entered her two Catahoulas in the inaugural event of the Total Dog Invitational last month in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the circumstances that brought her to that prestigious event include a local breeder with a passion for Catahoulas.
Cindy Sanders of Vernalis, owner and operator of Tasso Catahoulas in Vernalis, is the local connection for this rare breed, formally known as Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dogs, which were named the state dog of Louisiana in 1979.
On Oct. 21 to 23 two dogs that Wooldridge got from Sanders returned to their breed’s home state to finish in the top 10 of the Total Dog Invitational, an achievement that puts them among the top dogs in the United States.
“There was quite a list of dogs that qualified, and honestly, the titles that they have for some of these dogs are quite intimidating,” Wooldridge said. “These are really, really special dogs. They’ve competed a lot. They’ve won a lot of titles.”
The younger of the two, a 5-year-old male named Tasso’s Vegas Lights, placed seventh overall after a field of 200 dogs was narrowed down to 36 finalists, which competed at the invitational in events like agility, obedience, nosework, dock jumping and conformation.
Her other dog, a 9-year-old female named Tasso’s Barefoot Contessa, known as Ina, placed ninth. Both earned their places with top scores in agility, where dogs run an obstacle course, and rally obedience, where dogs are judged on their response to a series of commands.
They competed among a variety of breeds, and Sanders said that just qualifying to be in the top 36 for the final competition was a remarkable achievement for Vegas and Ina.
“It was incredible, not only to have two Catahoula’s but to have two Catahoulas owned by the same person is pretty phenomenal,” Sanders said. “This is the very first Top 10 Invitational the UKC has hosted. This is something that dogs from all over the United States competed at what was called regional qualifying events all over the U.S. for an entire year.”
The winning dog and recipient of the $10,000 prize, sponsored by Eukanuba, was a golden retriever from Massachusetts. Others in the top 10 included shepherds, terriers, a poodle and a Doberman pinscher.
Sanders began her journey as a breeder of Catahoulas 15 years ago when she and her husband were on their honeymoon in Louisiana and met celebrity chef Justin Wilson. At the time they had Rottweilers. They became acquainted with Catahoulas when they visited Wilson at his ranch.
“He always kept a couple on his place, his ranch, and I just came to know and love the breed,” Sanders said.
Before long she got a call from a woman with the National Association of Louisiana Catahoulas, asking her if she wanted some pups. Then she took a trip to Gonzales, Louisiana, for the association’s national show.
“I met several of the breeders there and I found a lovely puppy that I brought home, and that kind of was the beginning of the end for me. I was hooked,” Sanders said. “I’ve been very blessed. We’ve had some incredible winning show dogs.”
The Catahoula is named for the Catahoula Lake region of Louisiana where the indigenous people of the region developed the breed for herding large animals. They turned out to be excellent hunting dogs.
“They were a very versatile breed from the very beginning,” Sanders said. “They love to hunt squirrels, raccoons, but their biggest adversary and what they’re most recognized for is hunting wild boar. Wild boar is quite a savage adversary for a Catahoula. Catahoulas are very brave. There’s not a whole lot that intimidates them.”
In the culture where dogs are employed in hunting, Catahoulas are not a “catch dog.” While the dogs would chase down their quarry, it would be up to larger dogs or the hunters themselves to actually tangle with the wild animal.
“Only the smart ones made it home from the woods alive to perpetuate the breed, so they’re incredibly intelligent,” Sanders added. “Because they’re a rare breed in the world they have not been overbred, and that preserves their intelligence.”
Sanders has found that Catahoulas are well-suited to become service dogs. Her daughter, Bethanie, has raised, and travels with her service dog River, the first and only UKC Catahoula grand diamond champion.
Sanders said that they keep only two or three dogs at a time at their kennel but are always raising and training dogs so that they can be donated as service dogs for veterans coping with post-traumatic stress. So far they’ve donated six of them to veterans. The dogs are also able to detect diabetes, and alert someone if a person is in need of medication or about to have a seizure.
She added that Catahoulas are also being trained for law enforcement K9 roles, including detection of evidence needed to convict perpetrators of human trafficking.
Wooldridge said she previously had entered Dobermans and mixed breeds in UKC events, and got her first Catahoula, Ina, from Tasso Catahoulas. She acquired Vegas a few years later, and the two have produced their own pup, Charm, a 3-year-old female, also a performance-oriented dog who has UKC grand championship to her name.
She credits Sanders with being knowledgeable about the breed, and patient enough to produce champion dogs.
“She breeds a special type of Catahoula. She’s very particular in her breeding, and they end up in really special hands, with people who can train, people who need service dogs, people who need working dogs. It’s a very smart and capable breed,” Wooldridge said. “Her particular line is very good around children, which is a big deal for some people, including me.”
She added that bringing performance-oriented dogs into competition is a joy regardless of the outcome.
“It really is a blast. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good fitness event to stay active, because it’s mentally challenging, it’s physically challenging. Just competing is a good challenge. It gets you out of your comfort zone, gets you on your toes and gets you moving.”
