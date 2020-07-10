Don and Evie (McMullen) Low, residents of Tracy for 53 years, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a family party hosted by their children Thursday.
They were married July 16, 1950, in Sutter Creek.
Don retired from Owens-Illinois after 32 years, including 20 years as an executive at the Tracy glass plant. He came to Tracy when the local plant opened in 1962; was transferred in 1965 to Portland, Oregon; and then returned to Tracy in 1970, where he served 10 years as administrative manager and six years as controller. Shortly after his retirement, he was named Tracy’s Industrialist of the Year.
He remains a member of the Tracy Elks Lodge and the local Kiwanis Club, having served as Kiwanis president in 1977-78 and been named Kiwanian of the Year in 1979-80.
Evie, a homemaker, volunteered for many years at the Tracy hospital. A passionate bridge player, she played weekly with several groups. She now resides at New Hope Post Acute Care.
In retirement, the couple traveled around the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their motor home. They were active in Bounders of America, and Don served as the treasurer of the national organization.
The Lows have a son, Bob Low, who lives in Tracy with his wife, Jane; and a daughter, Julie (Low) Doerr, who lives in Danville with her husband, Chris. They also have two grandchildren.
