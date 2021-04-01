Medline donation

Medline Industries recently made a contribution to McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter in the form of 5,000 facemasks for the clients and staff at the local shelter. The donation was Medline’s way of showing support to families who have lost jobs or homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medline Director of Operations Brandon Sublette, right, brought the donation to McHenry House Director Armenia Pereira. Medline manufactures and distributes medical equipment and supplies and has a 1.1 million square-foot distribution center on Hansen Road in Tracy in the Prologis International Park of Commerce.

 Courtesy photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.