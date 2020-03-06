Memories of bomber crash

Last week’s Remember When mystery photo of the burning wreckage of a B-52 bomber in a field east of Tracy sparked renewed interest in one of the major catastrophes to strike our town.
Several people mentioned they had only vague memories of the crash that occurred Feb. 16, 1956, while others said they were either not born yet or didn’t live in Tracy at the time.
I told them I first knew about the crash a day after it occurred, when, while serving in the Army in Germany, I picked up a copy of the Stars and Stripes and spotted the “Tracy, Cal.” dateline over the story of the first B-52 to crash.
In years following, I talked to a good many people who had rushed out to Chrisman Road and fields nearby to see the crumpled wings of the bomber close up. Photos of the crash site showing Tracyites standing close to the wreckage, not knowing if it was armed with a nuclear weapon or not, immediately struck me as a far cry from what would occur today at a bomber crash scene. The area would in short order be cordoned off by police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and even military personnel.
It became known within a few hours of the crash that there had been several explosions in the B-52, the first occurring as the plane headed south at 40,000 feet over Sacramento. A second explosion tore the plane apart while it passed over Stockton.
The Air Force was tight-lipped about the cause of the explosions — fortunately, the B-52 was not armed with a nuclear weapon — but it was believed that an oxygen system malfunction triggered the explosions at the conclusion of the training flight.
It wasn’t until 30 years later, in February 1986, that I found out that information was not correct. The cause was really a fuel tank that had been punctured by a turbine wheel that had blown apart, sending jet fuel spraying over the plane.
How I learned this was serendipity. Tracyite Art Serpa was visiting the Sonoma coast when he ran into a guy named Willard “Bud” Lucy who ran a bakery in Bodega Bay.
When Lucy learned Art was from Tracy, he said he had vivid memories of our town, since he was one of the four B-52 crewmen who parachuted to safety that day.
Art gave me Lucy’s phone number, and I called him, asking him what he remembered about that February afternoon three decades earlier.
“You don’t forget experiences like that one,” he told me. “I had flown during World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam, and that was the only time I had to bail out of a plane.”
Lucy said he was a tail-gunner on the B-52 as it flew southbound over Sacramento at 40,000 feet.
“I heard some kind of explosion, and all electrical power in the plane went off, cutting off all communications,” Lucy said. “Then the aircraft started to descend with landing gear down. I could see smoke and flames coming from the front of the plane. I couldn’t get a good view, but I knew something was very wrong.”
For the next several minutes, he checked emergency procedures, and then, as the plane’s level of descent increased, he decided it was time to get out.
“I reached down and cinched up my parachute straps and then blew the bubble off the tail-gunner compartment,” he said. “The G-force kept me in the chair, and I had a tough time getting out, but finally I managed to tumble into the sky. I pulled the D-ring, the parachute opened, and I was floating to the ground.”
Lucy was temporarily blinded by what he later learned was jet fuel escaping from the ruptured fuel tank, and he pulled off his helmet to see where he was headed as he descended. He landed in a hay field southeast of Tracy, tumbling in a ball as he hit the ground. As he lay on his stomach, a farmer, whose name he couldn’t remember, rushed up to him and asked him if he was all right. Lucy said he hurt all over but didn’t think he was seriously injured. He asked the farmer to call CastleAFB and his wife.
“Pretty soon, a lot of people came running up, and they covered me with their coats and jackets,” Lucy said. “I bet the pile was five feet high.”
Later, when details of the crash became known, he realized it was a ruptured fuel tank that caused the explosions.
“I went back to Tracy several months later after the crash to thank the farmer — I wish I could remember his name. He gave me my helmet I had taken off in order to see. I have that helmet today. It’s my memento of one day I’ll never forget.”
