Several students at Tracy-area schools will perform Saturday in the San Joaquin County Middle School Honors Concert

The concert is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. at Warren Atherton Auditorium at San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., in Stockton.

Students auditioned to participate, and 183 of the 245 applicants were accepted — 42 in the choir, 80 in the band and 61 in the orchestra. Among them are 33 students from Tracy and Mountain House.

They will be conducted by Ruth Brittin, program director and professor of music education at University of the Pacific; Joan Calonico, retired principal of Don Riggio School in Stockton; and Geremie Romeo Rebustillo, a teacher in Lincoln Unified School District in Stockton.

The high school honors concert was Jan. 11. More information about the concerts is online at www.sjhonors.org.

Local students selected for the honor ensembles are as follows:

Orchestra

Violin 1

  • Stacy Le, Wicklund School, concert master
  • Irvin Nguyen, Kelly School
  • Diya Palat, Bethany School

Violin 2

  • Wenlun Liao, Monte Vista Middle School
  • Taylor Rhien, Wicklund School
  • Amer Sangha, Monte Vista Middle School
  • Beatrice Wood, Williams Middle School

Viola

  • Mathew Franco, Monte Vista Middle School

Cello

  • Jazmine Hall, Monte Vista Middle School
  • William Metge, Williams Middle School

Band

Flute

  • Hasini Chintalapati, Questa School

Oboe

  • Yuzar Oo, Monte Vista Middle School

Clarinet

  • Osman Frever, Jefferson School
  • Shree Ganiger, Bethany School
  • Akweley Sai, Bethany School
  • Aseese Sangha, Monte Vista Middle School

Tenor sax

  • Genoveva Villagomez, Questa School

French horn

  • Akuokor Sai, Bethany School

Trombone

  • Ryan Anderson, Monte Vista Middle School

Percussion

  • Ketivinne Anrich, Questa School
  • Alexis Chang, Bethany School
  • Rithikh Deepak, Hansen School
  • Shreya Ramineni, Questa School
  • Pratibha Saroya, Jefferson School

Choir

  • Michelle Banci, Bethany School
  • Mikylie Boutwell, Bethany School
  • Mason Garner, Bethany School
  • Kennedy Huerta, Bethany School
  • Sachnoor Kaur, Bethany School
  • Adisyn Matousek, Questa School
  • Melissa Sahim, Bethany School
  • Connor Siu, Bethany School
  • Anika Thube, Questa School

Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.