Press staff report
Amy Wise, a 2016 graduate of Millennium High School, will take a prominent place at the head of her university graduating class as she sings the National Anthem during Sunday’s ceremonies at the University of California, Berkeley.
Wise graduated from U.C. Berkeley in the spring of 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology – neurobiology, with a minor in interdisciplinary human rights. The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the in-person commencement ceremony until Sunday, Aug. 29.
Wise will serve as her Class Banner Marshal, which involves leading her graduating class into the stadium for commencement, and she will sing the Star Spangled Banner to lead off the ceremony. In doing so she honors her grandmother and great grandfather, both U.C. Berkeley graduates.
The ceremony will be live-streamed starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfJd2FoI0yI.
Wise currently lives in San Francisco working as a research coordinator in the Department of Neurology at UCSF Medical School. She plans to apply to medical school within the next 2 years.
While at Millennium, High she was involved in Academic Decathlon, the Falcons softball team, theater productions, and many other activities while maintaining a 4.38 GPA. She has three siblings and her parents are Jim and Sonya Wise of Tracy.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.