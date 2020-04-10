Mizuno retires after decades-long career at water authority

Frances Mizuno, a Tracy resident who for nearly three decades was a major factor in efforts to provide water to farmers, water agencies and cities along the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, has retired.
Her last day on the job was April 2, closing out 28 years as assistant executive director of the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, the nonprofit agency that since 1992 has operated two pumping plants and two water delivery systems.
She joined the water agency in August 1992, just two months before it took over from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as operator of the Jones (Tracy) pumping plant northwest of Tracy, the Delta-Mendota Canal that extends 117 miles south to western Fresno County, the O’Neill Pumping Plant near the San Luis Reservoir and the San Luis water system.
Her first title was chief of operations and maintenance, but that quickly morphed into assistant executive director, the position she held until retiring.
Frances has been involved with delivering water for most of the years since earning a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from UC Davis in 1979.
She first joined the engineering staff of Caltrans in Sacramento, but that was short-lived.
“I realized I wasn’t cut out to be a highway engineer and decided, when I had the opportunity, to move over to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the Central Valley Project,” she said.
Frances climbed up the bureau’s water engineering ladder to become chief of the regional water division with an office at the Tracy Pumping Plant.
After a stint as water production manager of the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, she returned to work in familiar surroundings at the Tracy Pumping Plant when offered the job as the No. 2 person with the newly organized San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, which provides water services to 28 contractor customers — irrigation and water districts and municipal and industrial agencies, including the city of Tracy.
“I started work for the water authority on Aug. 1, and we had only two months to reorganize the operation and hire staff,” she said. “Fortunately, we were able to hire many of the same people who had been working for the bureau of reclamation. Over the years I’ve been with the water authority, we’ve had many longtime employees and a positive and cooperative work environment. That made my job so much easier.”
Starting with the Delta-Mendota Canal, the authority added the Jones (Tracy) pumping plant and O’Neill pumping plant near Santa Nella.
As assistant executive director of the Water Authority, Frances oversaw maintenance and operations of those facilities, dealing with annual allocations of water from the Bureau of Reclamation and grappling with numerous water issues.
“Most years, we received far less than 100% of allocations, so that was usually an annual struggle,” she said.
She added that the most unusual water year for allocations was 2014-15, when there was zero allocation, requiring the Water Authority to install a series of dams and pumps along the canal so a reverse flow of canal water could be established.
Acquiring supplemental water supplies from other water agencies and dealing with the impacts of federal and state water management directives were usually a part of the annual water challenges. She said, most recently, federal changes authorized by President Donald Trump have helped provide a better balance between the demands for agricultural and environmental (mostly winter-run salmon and Delta smelt) water needs in the Central Valley.
San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority board members, in adopting a resolution on her retirement, credited her “with creating positive relationships with and among board members, member agencies and staff, resulting with the Water Authority being recognized as a model for service to a number of member agencies and for excellence in every facet of Water Authority activities.”
Although Frances is officially retired, she really isn’t completely on the sidelines of the water world.
“I’ve become a part-time employee of the water authority, working several days a week on special projects,” she said. “This will give me more time with my family. In August, I’ll be a grandmother for the first time, and I’m looking forward to that.”
Frances and her husband, Brian, a local farmer with Mizuno Farms, have two sons, Brad, a medical device sales and service representative, and Scott, a math teacher at West High.
In addition to being involved in a number of water associations, she has been active in the Tracy community, serving on the boards of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, Sutter Health System regional board, the Tracy Hospital Foundation, Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs and the Consortium for Higher Education.
Retired, yes. Inactive, not by a long shot.
