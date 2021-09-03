Hundreds gathered in the Monticello Elementary School parking lot to cool down in the summer heat with soft serve ice cream and support a good cause on Tuesday. The Monticello Jefferson Parent Faculty Association teamed up food truck Mister Softee NorCal to raise funds to go toward school resources. Over 200 residents formed a line that wrapped around the school parking lot, onto the sidewalk of Cambridge Place, nearly reaching the cross streets of Strawberry/Heritage Place for a chance to grab a treat from the popular food truck. Twenty percent of the proceeds for the day will go toward Monticello and Jefferson Schools, such as additional funding for the school libraries.

