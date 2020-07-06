A new reading program promoted by Tracy's congressman is designed to make sure kids have access to free books and encourage them to read during the summer.
Rep. Josh Harder has challenged students of all ages to read 10 age-appropriate books over the summer. Students who keep a log of their reading can turn it in to earn a Congressional Certificate of Recognition. There's a reading log and more information about where to find books on Harder's website.
The Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library system also has a summer reading program with prizes, online entertainment and craft projects to do at home through July 31. Kids and adults can learn more here: Summer Reading — Take the Challenge.
People can pick up holds and request books at the Tracy and Mountain House branch libraries between 1 and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information about "curbside service" at the libraries, visit the Schedule Changes page of the library's website.
