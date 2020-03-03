Schools from 19 countries and 28 U.S. states entered 150 into the International Public Policy Forum in October, and now a team from Mountain House High School is one of the “Sweet 16.”
The students on the Mountain House team are Laiba Bajwa, Chandrasekar Kamaraj, Udit Karthikeyan, Saksham Madaan, Megha Nagaram, Immanuel Victor and Anisha Yeddanapudi.
In October, 150 teams of three or more high school students sent essays to IPFF taking either a positive or negative stance on the prompt: “Resolved: When in conflict, a nation’s self-interest should outweigh its international commitments to migrants.”
They were narrowed down to 64 teams and then competed against each other in single-elimination rounds (see bracket). In the “Top 64” round, Mountain House argued in the affirmative and defeated Pine Tree High School from Longview, Texas. In the next round, the “Top 32,” Mountain House argued the negative side and took down Hamilton High School from Chandler, Arizona.
The top 16 teams are from Mongolia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Canada and 10 US states. On March 16, Mountain House will be competing against DuPont Manual High School from Louisville, Kentucky.
The winner will become one of the “Elite 8” and will travel to the finals in New York City, all expenses paid, April 24-26. The top eight teams will compete in oral debates in front of judges who include professionals in law, business, politics and debate.
The champion will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize and the Brewer Cup, and each of the top 64 schools will also receive a cash prize.
Last year, Notre Dame High School from Sherman Oaks won the grand prize. This year, Mountain House is the only team from California still in the competition.
