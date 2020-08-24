Members of the Mountain House High Class of 2020 finally had their chance to walk across the stage at a socially distanced graduation ceremony on Friday.
The school’s graduation ceremony was postponed late May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials had postponed the ceremony until August in hopes conditions would improve and allow a traditional ceremony for the graduates. But with the pandemic continuing and case counts rising, a drive-up format was selected to honor the graduates.
About 155 of the 320 members of the Class of 2020 signed up to participate. Dressed in their caps and gowns and accompanied by their families, they drove up to the school’s gymnasium in small groups and then walked the rest of the way to a nearby stage one at a time.
The graduates received diploma covers and had their names read out loud as they walked to the stage for professional photos along with any family members.
The ceremony was anticipated to take about six hours to allow for time for individual families to walk back and forth to their cars while keeping social distance.
