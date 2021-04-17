Students in the Mountain House HOSA Future Health Professionals program were recognized for their achievements during a competition at a virtual State Leadership Conference held March 22 to April 10.

Mountain House qualified 79 students for conference and were recognized during opening ceremonies for their contribution to the HOSA National Service Project “Be the Match.”

Led by Hamsa Parab, students raised more than $400 and received a certificate of recognition.

Arav Mohan and Pavan Bathula were honored for their achievement in the health care exam where they both placed in the top10% of the state.

At a Gran Awards ceremony individual awards were given for achievements at the state level. Students who received a gold, silver or bronze medal qualified for an International Leadership Conference, with the other students acting as alternates.

Mountain House students took part in several HOSA competitions and earned the following achievements:

Health Science

Medical Spelling

Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Gold Medal

Elyse Low, 5th place

Medical Reading

Sanoja Sobhani, Gold Medal

Health Informatics

Lakshita Kutnikar, Silver Medal

Human Growth & Development

Diya Patel, Silver Medal

Medical Math

Cindy Ta, 4th place

Leadership

Organizational Leadership

Alicia Roice, Gold Medal

Job Seeking Skills

Neena Chakkathara, Gold Medal

Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

Nashita Zayn, Silver Medal

Ashley Chun, 4th place

Haindavi Veldanda, 5th place

Healthy Lifestyle

Yun Rong Ting, Silver Medal

Teamwork

Medical Innovation

Arav Mohan, Rakshaa Venkatraman, Alicia Roice and Cindy Ta, Gold Medal

Tina Le, Erin Su and Elyse Low, Silver Medal

Nilash Krishnamurthy, Hamsa Parab, Avani Maddipatla and Emily Tu, 5th place

Community Awareness

Isha Suba, Bhanu Upadhyayula and Vedika Kanaki, Gold Medal

Aryana Nemum and Trisha Manchala, Silver Medal

Forensic Science

Levi Bandanadam and Rohan Potu, Bronze Medal

