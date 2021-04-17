Students in the Mountain House HOSA Future Health Professionals program were recognized for their achievements during a competition at a virtual State Leadership Conference held March 22 to April 10.
Mountain House qualified 79 students for conference and were recognized during opening ceremonies for their contribution to the HOSA National Service Project “Be the Match.”
Led by Hamsa Parab, students raised more than $400 and received a certificate of recognition.
Arav Mohan and Pavan Bathula were honored for their achievement in the health care exam where they both placed in the top10% of the state.
At a Gran Awards ceremony individual awards were given for achievements at the state level. Students who received a gold, silver or bronze medal qualified for an International Leadership Conference, with the other students acting as alternates.
Mountain House students took part in several HOSA competitions and earned the following achievements:
Health Science
Medical Spelling
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Gold Medal
Elyse Low, 5th place
Medical Reading
Sanoja Sobhani, Gold Medal
Health Informatics
Lakshita Kutnikar, Silver Medal
Human Growth & Development
Diya Patel, Silver Medal
Medical Math
Cindy Ta, 4th place
Leadership
Organizational Leadership
Alicia Roice, Gold Medal
Job Seeking Skills
Neena Chakkathara, Gold Medal
Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking
Nashita Zayn, Silver Medal
Ashley Chun, 4th place
Haindavi Veldanda, 5th place
Healthy Lifestyle
Yun Rong Ting, Silver Medal
Teamwork
Medical Innovation
Arav Mohan, Rakshaa Venkatraman, Alicia Roice and Cindy Ta, Gold Medal
Tina Le, Erin Su and Elyse Low, Silver Medal
Nilash Krishnamurthy, Hamsa Parab, Avani Maddipatla and Emily Tu, 5th place
Community Awareness
Isha Suba, Bhanu Upadhyayula and Vedika Kanaki, Gold Medal
Aryana Nemum and Trisha Manchala, Silver Medal
Forensic Science
Levi Bandanadam and Rohan Potu, Bronze Medal
