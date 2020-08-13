Members of the Mountain House High Class of 2020 can choose to celebrate their graduation at a drive-through ceremony Friday.
Associate Superintendent Thorsten Harrison laid out plans for the 6-hour socially distanced graduation ceremony at the Aug. 5 meeting of the Lammersville Unified School District board of education.
So far, 155 graduates have signed up for the ceremony — nearly half the 325 members of the graduating Class of 2020.
“I think we can provide a quality experience for our seniors who would like to participate,” Harrison said.
Graduates will sign up for blocks of time to drive with their families to the high school, where they will follow sets of arrows to a designated parking area near the main gymnasium.
Members of each family can get out of their cars and watch as their graduate is announced and walks across a stage set up in the portico. A professional photographer will take the graduate’s picture. The graduate and family will then return to their cars to leave the ceremony area.
“The high school team came up with a plan for an acceptable graduation ceremony in the conditions that we have currently to maintain social distancing, maintain student safety,” Harrison said. “I think this is a good alternative to what we have provided in the past when it comes to graduation. This is the best we can do with what we have.”
The program is tentatively set to begin at 10 a.m. and will take several hours to allow time for each group to drive in, take pictures, and drive away.
Trustees expressed their desire to attend the event in its entirety, instead of rotating shifts, if social distancing would allow it.
“I know I feel, and I know the entire board does — I feel bad for the Class of 2020, and whatever we can do to assist them in having a rite of passage, going through that rite of passage that we all have done, I fully support,” Trustee Colin Clements said.
The drive-through graduation plan is similar to that used by Millennium High School in May.
Tracy Unified School District’s three traditional high schools had virtual graduation ceremonies Aug. 1, as well as drive-through events to allow graduates to pick up their diploma covers.
