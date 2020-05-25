Eighth graders at Kelly School received certificates as they were promoted to high school in a drive-through ceremony Friday morning.
The 128 students arrived in decorated cars, and Principal Michael Bunch called their names as they drove up to receive their certificates and awards.
The unusual promotion ceremony was designed to preserve social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and families remained in their cars and finished the ceremony with a drive past cheering teachers and other school employees in the parking lot.
