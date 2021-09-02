The Grand Foundation’s Dancing with the Tracy Stars is soon approaching. As part of its tradition, contestants of the annual event hosted a series of fundraisers to raise money for local organizations and charities.
These themed get-togethers – leading up to the main event on Sept. 25 at the Grand Theatre – raise thousands every year to benefit the community. Fundraiser events range from traditional dinner parties and cocktail hours to casino nights and painting parties.
The most recent event was a murder mystery dinner hosted on Aug. 26 by third-time participant Cindy Sasser, principal of West Valley Christian Academy and board member of the Tracy Boys and Girls Club.
Sasser wanted to do something unique when brainstorming ideas for the fundraiser she would be hosting. That’s when she came across “Murder at the Grand Gatsby,” an interactive theatrical murder mystery production.
“When I google searched ‘murder mystery dinners,’ this one just jumped out at me because it was called the ‘Grand Gatsby Speakeasy.’ So, I immediately thought of the Grand Theatre. It takes place in the 20s; the Grand Theater was built in the 20s … So it just, you know, this was the one I had to do.”
Sasser purchased the rights to the production and enlisted the help of Geri Neylan from the Kimball High School drama department, which acted out the scenes for the evening event where guests were tasked with figuring out “whodunit” by the end of the night.
Dinner for the night, catered by Town and Country Café, featured themed foods like “Lil Frank’s Foccacia” bread and “Uncle Rocco’s Grilled Chicken.”
Kimball drama students dressed in their best boas, flapper dresses, fedoras and zoot suits, acting out scenes set in Chicago during the 1920s prohibition era in the middle of a dispute between two factions in a mob war. Characters included doppelgangers of real 1920s icons, including silent film star Zetta Zarbo (Greta Garbo) and mob boss Hal Sapone (Al Capone).
This is the first fundraising event of its kind in the seven years of Dancing with the Tracy Stars’ existence. Funds from the murder mystery dinner party will benefit the Grand Foundation, Tracy Boys and Girls Club and the McHenry House.
For Sasser, she says it’s honor to be asked to participate in Dancing with the Tracy Stars for another year.
“Because it benefits Tracy so much, I'm happy to do it and to help out. I'm on the Boys and Girls Club board right now. And in the past, I've been on McHenry House board. And so, those nonprofits are dear to my heart,” she said. “And my dad taught drama at Tracy High for 30 years when I was growing up, so the theater is also important to me. So, it was kind of like the perfect combination.”
According to the Grand Foundation, over $20,000 have been raised so far and counting from the multiple fundraising events and 81 tickets have been sold for Dancing with the Tracy Stars. Tickets are still on sale and range from $25 to $85.
Participants will spend a week learning a choreographed routine with professional dancers and showcase their moves for one night at the Grand Theatre. Proceeds from the event will go to the Grand Foundation and charities of the participants’ choice.
The final fundraising event before Dancing with the Tracy Stars is a Pint Night with Tracy Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald at Morgan Territory Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9.
