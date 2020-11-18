Mustang fans, Tracy commuters and those interested in reducing their carbon footprint have another zero-emissions option to drive them around.
The Mustang Mach-E, Ford's newest electric model, made an appearance at Tracy Ford on Saturday, as part of the vehicle's statewide tour through Ford dealerships across California. In lieu of participating in traditional car expos that have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the American motor company decided to bring its new product directly to consumers before the vehicle officially releases later this year.
With California's plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, Ford decided to jump into the game by producing its own line of electric vehicles to rival established hard-hitters like Tesla.
"This product is part of Ford’s $11 billion investment in electrified vehicles, coming at a perfect time for consumers after Governor Newsom’s Executive Order phasing out gas powered vehicles in California. Ford is committed to making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for all," said Danielle Roe, an independent communications consultant for Ford.
According to a press release from Ford, the Mustang Mach-E embodies the traditional Mustang spirit, like its sleek design and high-performance, going zero-to-60 mph in three seconds and having over 450 horsepower. Its battery offers an average range of 300+ miles and is compatible with level 1, 2 and 3 electric vehicle chargers.
The Mach-E has four models: Select, California Route 1, Premium and the limited First Edition. California Route 1 and Premium were the two featured for the state tour, both displaying all of the standard features, with Premium having a few additional luxuries, such as heated seats, an improved sound system and extended battery range.
Like its Tesla rivals, the Mach-E will feature a digital, tablet-based dashboard with a dial that can be used for adjusting radio controls. The car will also have a tinted fixed panoramic glass ceiling, front cargo storage and hands-free capabilities. The price range for the Mach-E will range from $45,000 to $65,000 and Ford will offer maintenance services at all of its dealerships.
