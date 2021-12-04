The Stockton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People honored two Tracy residents with the NAACP’s Freedom Fighters awards at the local organizations’ 2021 Virtual Freedom Fund Banquet on Nov. 20.
Yolande Barial Knight, president of the Tracy African American Association, and Liz Baker, president of Delta Sigma Theta, Tracy Chapter.
The banquet was a virtual black-tie formal event held via Zoom, and the $25 per-person cost to register supports the NAACP Stockton Branch Freedom Fund’s effort to support political, educational, social and economic equality, and the effort to eliminate race-based discrimination, as well as the local branch’s scholarship fund.
Also recognized at the event was Hall of Fame recipient Lincoln Ellis, former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. Freedom Fighter awards also went to Pastor Curtis Smith, Faith in the Valley, Pastor Geneva Bell-Haynes, director of Mary Magdalene, and Shawn Jenkins, president of Omega Psi Phi, Stockton Alumni Chapter. Community Awards went to Stocktonians Taking Action to Neutralize Drugs (STAND), and Sierra Health Foundation.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
