Six new contestants have signed on for two months of fundraising, a week of ballroom dance lessons and a night in the spotlight as part of this year’s “Dancing With the Tracy Stars.”
The youngest contestant in the lineup, Brooke Clever, who manages Juniors’ restaurant, watched her father, Rusty Clever, take the trophy in 2017. She brings competitive cheer and dance team experience to her turn in the ballroom.
“It was so much fun to experience this incredible journey with him that year,” she said. “When the Grand Foundation asked me to follow in his footsteps, I didn’t have a doubt that I was in.”
The other five dancers are Realtor Janet Anderson, Commercial Maintenance & Renovation Inc. owner Dave Weaver, school principal Cindy Sasser, caterer and construction superintendent Randy Whetstone, and Speer Family BBQ owner Michael Speer.
“It seems like everyone knows about the ‘Dancing With Tracy Stars.’ To know that I am one of the stars in the show this year is an honor,” Speer remarked. “As the owner of a barbecue business, I enjoy firing it up on the grill. Now I am looking forward to firing it up on the dance floor come May 2.”
Before they take the stage, the contestants will be paired with professional ballroom dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company who will teach them a dance routine over the course of a week.
A panel of judges will score and comment on each dance: Brad Mizuno and Linda Wilcox, last year’s winner and runner-up, and Claudia Trotter, who won in 2018. The audience will also have a significant role in choosing the winner, who will take home a sparkly trophy and a year of bragging rights.
Leading up to the competition, each contestant has chosen a charitable cause and will raise money both for it and for the sponsoring Grand Foundation.
Anderson will raise money for the Central Valley Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation, Clever will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Sasser will give to the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, Speer will split his earnings between East of Eden K9 Rescue and Santa’s Helpers of Tracy, Weaver will promote the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, and Whetstone will fundraise for St. Bernard’s Catholic School.
Fundraising events will be added to a list on the foundation’s website, www.grandfoundation.org, as they are scheduled.
“Dancing With the Tracy Stars” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Grand Foundation, a nonprofit that supports cultural arts programs and entertainment at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. Tickets are available at the box office and online at www.atthegrand.org: $49 for the general public, $25 for students 16 and younger and seniors 65 and older, and $85 for VIP seating and a champagne reception starting at 6:30 p.m.
More information about the Grand Foundation, including membership program details, is available by emailing execdirector@grandfoundation.org or calling 835-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.