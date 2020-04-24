No time wasted during retired firefighter’s weekly grocery runs

Bill Kaska arrives at the Tracy Walmart store every Tuesday morning just as the doors are opened at 6 o’clock. Without hesitation and holding a piece of paper with four lists in hand, he grabs two shopping carts and moves quickly down the aisles of the grocery section, checking his lists and reaching for items as he goes.
It’s a ritual that the 78-year-old retired firefighter performs each week. Not only does he shop for himself and his wife, Mary, but four other households as well.
“All of these people are elderly and have health problems,” he explained. “I tell them they shouldn’t be leaving their homes and going grocery shopping in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I decided a month ago I could do the shopping for them.”
Bill said one couple who live on the north side of town are 83 and 81 years old and have major medical problems.
“Another lady, whose husband died in November, has a heart problem,” he reported. “And I buy for another lady, too. I’ve been taking care of her since her husband died. She’s 61 and handicapped. I’ve been teaching her how to use her checkbook.”
His wife’s brother and sister-in-law live in Milpitas, and both “are in pretty bad shape,” so he buys groceries in Tracy and takes them to Milpitas each week.
His Tuesday morning shopping sprees at Walmart usually take an hour and a half to complete.
“I get out of there by 7:30 a.m. I don’t waste time. I don’t talk. Yes, I know it’s hard for me not to talk” — as people who know Bill will attest — “but I just concentrate on shopping. I always have two shopping carts, and I ‘trailer’ them,” he said.
The lists he carries tell him what to buy, and he buys only what’s on the lists.
“I try my best to buy the cheapest items, mostly house brands,” he explained. “I usually fill both carts.”
Bill takes the items, which range from frozen pizzas to fresh fruits and vegetables, to the self-checkout and separates them into bags marked with the people’s names. He gets a sales slip for each family and pays for everything with a credit card. The people he shops for settle up later in the week or every other week.
Once out of Walmart with bags full of groceries, he makes the rounds delivering the items to the families’ doorsteps.
“I’ve had very few complaints about what I buy for them,” he said. “I make sure I follow the lists they gave me. One couple gets a gallon of milk every Tuesday. I wipe it down and put it in their refrigerator.”
Bill reported that he truly enjoys doing the shopping for others who can’t.
“I spend four hours every Tuesday doing it. It keeps me from having to do yard work,” he said with a grin.
Bill said he plans on doing the weekly shopping and deliveries as long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.
“I hope I last longer than it does,” he said.
Born in Oakland, Bill lived in San Leandro and Fremont and was a firefighter with the Fremont Fire Department for 26 years. Soon after retiring, he moved from Fremont to Tracy in 1980.
“After I came to Tracy, I kept working,” he said. “My first job was driving an 18-wheeler truck for Home Glass Co. in Manteca. I made an overnight trip to Redding every week.”
Since he was a boy growing up in the East Bay, Bill has been an avid auto racing fan. In Tracy, he has driven cars for Wes Huffman and also served as a volunteer in the pit crew of Tracy racer Ryan Philpott.
Bill is easily recognizable as the guy with a white, carefully waxed handlebar mustache who nearly always wears short pants. He is a longtime member of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club and participates in most club activities, including a number of fundraising pancake breakfasts.
He is also treasurer of the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame Committee and assists retired Tracy High football coach Wayne Schneider in the annual high school all-star game.
Bill doesn’t mention it himself, but I know he also provides support for individuals and families in Tracy undergoing tough times.
As he moves around town taking care of all his volunteer efforts, not least of which are the weekly shopping visits to Walmart, he stays trim without having to work out.
“I have a lot of nervous energy,” he explained. “That’s how I keep fit.”
There are any number of people helped by Bill in many ways who are thankful he keeps having all the nervous energy he needs.
