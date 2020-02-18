Hector Gonzalez received image of the month recognition from the Tracy Camera Club for his photo of a couple of nuns near the Vatican in Rome, titled “Nuns Helping Nuns.”
He reported that he entered the image in the Journalism category and that it was one of 74 photos submitted by club members at the February meeting.
Gonzalez used a handheld Leica Q camera with a Leica Summilux 28mm f1.7 lens in manual mode with a shutter speed of 1/8,000 of a second at F/3.2 aperture ISO 800.
This is his fourth year in the Tracy Camera Club, and people can see more of his work on Instagram, @h_i_g_s and @higsbnw.
