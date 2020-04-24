Parents help high school seniors cope with letdown

Melissa Corso was heartbroken when her youngest son, Marcus Corso, told her he was sorry he’d be the only member of the family not to walk across the football field at Tracy High School to receive his diploma.
“It really, really hurt me that he would think that, and I thought, we need to do something for these kids,” she said. “We have a lot of ideas as parents. Some of them may be doable and some of them maybe out of our control.”
She and some other parents have banded together to make sure their teenagers have something happy to look back on as they finish their high school years apart from their classmates because of coronavirus-related school closures.
“We were just trying to do whatever we could to give them good memories and know they are not forgotten and not something that is swept under the rug,” she said.
Members of the private Facebook group “Class of 2020 THS Parents,” which was created by several moms whose kids played baseball together, discuss and plan activities in the group to honor their kids. One of their first projects was to decorate their front doors and yards last Friday.
Melissa Corso said she and her husband and four older children all graduated from Tracy High and were upset to learn that Marcus wouldn’t have the same experience they did. Decorating the house was a way to celebrate him publicly despite the unusual circumstances.
“It really made my son light up when he saw everything we did, and I tried to do the best I could to make him feel special, and every parent did,” she said. “All the kids were posting on social media. It was just so wonderful, and I felt happy that for one moment they felt special and had some sort of normalcy about graduating.”
Stephanie Palmer is a member of the group and wanted to honor her son John Palmer as he nears graduation.
“Doing the whole front door decoration and front yard thing was a big surprise to all of our seniors,” she said. “I think they all absolutely loved it. Just trying to make them a little happy right now. They’re so sad. It’s just devastating. This is something they have been looking forward to their whole life.”
All senior activities, including prom, a Disneyland trip, senior beach day and senior breakfast, were canceled.
“At first I kind of took it day by day because they were still trying to figure out if we were going to reopen, if we were going back to school. And then when we finally got the notice that we wouldn’t be going back to school for the remainder of the year, it was kind of sad,” John Palmer said. “I was a little upset because for the last four years I had been looking up to all the seniors and all the stuff they got to do.”
The parents in the group are devising more activities, even if they have to wait until after the school year ends.
“There has been so many different ideas just trying to give these kids some closure,” Stephanie Palmer said. “When they walked off that campus on Friday, March 13, they walked off the campus thinking they were returning on Monday. So none of these kids have had any closure as far as saying goodbye to anybody, but just having that opportunity to be together one last time. So if our local government allows us to have something like that, there is a group of us parents willing to put something together for them.”
Carla Bicomong said the uncertainty of the past month has been hard for her son Rey Bicomong and his classmates and their families.
“There is disappointment and heartache on the parents’ side as well as the seniors’. The unknown is the hardest part, not knowing if these are going to happen or not, and that’s why we created this group of parents of the seniors at Tracy High, to say these kids are going to have some kind of celebration,” she said. “The hard part is this is a major milestone that they work toward for four years and the benefits of all that hard work happen at the end of the year with all the different senior activities and these kids have been stripped of all that.”
Principal Jason Noll told Tracy High parents on Wednesday that the lights at Wayne Schneider Stadium would be turned on for three hours each Friday night through May 22, with the scoreboard reading “2020” in honor of the senior class.
Parents are also planning to redecorate their front yards for what would have been the week of graduation in May. They’ll encourage friends and relatives to put signs in their own yards congratulating the graduates.
“So they can at least have some sort of feeling and memory — OK, this was the week I was going to graduate — and yes, it would be sad, but something to honor them,” Melissa Corso said.
Other events for seniors are on hold as long as the stay-at-home-orders and rules for large gatherings are still in place.
“Depending on what the social distancing rules will be and whatever, we would love to have a mini prom eventually so these kids can still gather and come together and say that they had that experience, be it at a local venue or whatever,” Carla Bicomong said, “but social distancing may not allow us to do that before they go away to college.”
There is heartache for both parents and teenagers.
“I think that’s the hardest part of this whole situation, is there’s no closure,” Carla Bicomong said. “There’s no going back to school and walking the halls one last time, signing yearbooks, seeing your friends and celebrating their next opportunities in college or whatnot, and not knowing if they’re going to walk that stage or not, which is upsetting. It’s definitely emotional.”
John Palmer is determined to make the best of the situation. He still hopes to attend the Tracy High graduation ceremony scheduled for the first week of August before he heads to the University of Nevada, Reno in mid-August.
“I was really excited to be the fourth generation in my family to be able to wear that green and gold cap and gown and walk across the stage, so it was really sad, but at the end of the day, I kind of take it as there are kids all across the country going through what I’m going through,” John Palmer said. “It’s not going to help me to sit around all day and mope about it. So I’m trying to stay positive, as positive as I can. It’s a little hard, I’m not going to lie.”
