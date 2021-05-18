A pole with a simple message on it in the middle of the Kimball High campus holds multiple levels of meaning.
On Friday the Kimball High administration, joined by the school’s former and present Interact Club members and members of Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club unveiled the Peace Pole in the middle of the school’s quad. The Peace Pole was the endeavor of the school’s Interact Club, a Rotary youth auxiliary, which planned and raised money for the effort as a community service project.
“The Peace Pole symbolizes all of the work that we strived to do here when we went to the school and Interact,” said the Sama Zazai, a 2020 graduate who helped start the Kimball Interact Club in her junior year, served as the club’s president, and now attends U.C. Berkeley. “I think we accomplished a lot in the short time that we had. It’s amazing that even after we left everyone was working on the Peace Pole.”
Stephanie Prioste, co-president Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club, said that the hard work of the Interact Club represents one of the goals of Rotary International.
“They were invited to plant a Peace Pole to highlight the important work that we do in countries throughout the world,” Prioste said, noting that Peace Poles are recognized in countries all over the world. “The Peace Pole symbolizes your mission to simultaneously link your work with that of people of all faiths and nationalities worldwide who are striving for a better world.”
Kimball High Principal Ben Keller said that the pole will stand as a symbol of unity through diversity.
“The peace pole represents the statement, ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth,’ in this case, eight different languages. Those eight different languages represent some of the diversity of our community,” he said, noting that the statement appears in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi and Filipino.
Also on-hand for the dedication were Mariam Alami and Guadalupe Hernandez, who also were Interact officers who helped get the project going. They also graduated in 2020 and are in college now, Alami and U.C. Berkeley and Hernandez at U.C. Santa Cruz
“For us it’s always been important to give back to the community where we grew up and went to school. I think that starting this club with our peers and each other has really helped us network and branch out to the community,” Alami said.
Hernandez agreed, adding, “I think what motivated us was trying to give back to the school that’s done a lot for us. We all grew up here. Our personality is based off coming here every day and meeting each other, so being able to give the Peace Pole back is a good way of saying ‘Thank you’ to Kimball.”
Current Interact president Claire Keller, a senior at Kimball High, said it means a lot to the club members at Kimball High now to see the project completed.
“It’s a really big inspiration for the current officers right now, to want to give back to the community and continue to do big projects like this. It helps us be able to show future Interactors what we do and what we believe in, and help them want to also continue our legacy down the road.”
Principal Keller noted that delivery delays and COVID-19 led to delays in installation of the pole. Once the components did arrive his son, McKay Keller, contributed to the installation of the benches as part of his Eagle Scout project, and former Tracy Unified School District Director of Maintenance and Operations Bill Willner completed the project right before he went on medical leave last fall. Willner died on Nov. 6, 2020.
“It is fitting that a man with such a kind and gentle demeanor would finish his work at Kimball High School, completing a memorial to peace and unity for the benefit of our students and staff,” Keller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.