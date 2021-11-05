Pilgrim is a 9-week-old male domestic short hair brown tabby kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Pilgrim is Friendly and very playful and loves to cuddle. She is energetic and is already vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
