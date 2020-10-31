Rachel a 6-month-old brown tabby domestic shorthair is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Rachel had a sister that has been adopted, so now she is searching for her new playmate and family member. She has been available for adoption since mid-September and she is extremely playful and loves anything with a bell attached to it. She also has a cuddling and soft relaxing side once she gets her energy out. She does well with other cats and is very social in general. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
