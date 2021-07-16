Magnum is a one and a half-year-old neutered Siberian Husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This playful guy has been at the shelter since early June waiting to meet his forever family. As a young Husky, Magnum is full of energy and is looking for a family that will play and run around with him. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
