Rihanna is a one-year-old female Belgian Malinois available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This sweet and energetic pup loves being with people, playing, and giving everyone hugs and kisses. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
- Motorcycle rider killed in Schulte Road collision Friday afternoon
- Planners OK 7-Eleven after discussion about site circulation
- Police Log: Home Depot employee receives scam call to take money out of vault, deliver at Stanford
- Death notices May 14
- Valley Link board approve environmental review for rail line
- Tracy is among fastest growing cities in the state
- TUSD selects its next superintendent
- Pribble set for new role as Bulldogs head football coach
- West Nile virus found discovered in dead bird is first in the county
- Tracy native graduating from Harvard, heading to Edinburgh
