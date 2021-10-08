Chief at East of Eden

Chief is a handsome guy in need of a foster home or adoption. This 3-year-old boxer/pit bull mix wants nothing more than to cuddle and be by your side. He is affectionate and loves all people, including kids. Chief originally came to East of Eden as an owner surrender and was a backyard dog. Despite obvious emotional scars from limited love in his life, he has worked with our professional trainers on socialization and has transformed into the most wonderful, loving dog. He is recommended to be the only pet in a home while he continues his work with his trainers, which would continue to be provided by East of Eden. He loves his toys, long walks, and playing in the yard. He is very smart, treat-motivated, and is looking for a home to live his best life. Email eoerescue@yahoo.com to foster or submit an application at eoerescue.org to adopt. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.

