Chief is a handsome guy in need of a foster home or adoption. This 3-year-old boxer/pit bull mix wants nothing more than to cuddle and be by your side. He is affectionate and loves all people, including kids. Chief originally came to East of Eden as an owner surrender and was a backyard dog. Despite obvious emotional scars from limited love in his life, he has worked with our professional trainers on socialization and has transformed into the most wonderful, loving dog. He is recommended to be the only pet in a home while he continues his work with his trainers, which would continue to be provided by East of Eden. He loves his toys, long walks, and playing in the yard. He is very smart, treat-motivated, and is looking for a home to live his best life. Email eoerescue@yahoo.com to foster or submit an application at eoerescue.org to adopt. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian killed on East 11th Street Tuesday evening
- 11th Street motel proposed as homeless solution for city
- Tracy High crowns homecoming royalty at night rally
- Hobby Lobby opens newest store at West Valley Mall
- Governor announces vaccine mandate for all California students
- Death notices Oct. 1
- Police Log: Jogger runs into trouble with lost wallet
- St. Mary’s defeats Tracy to open TCAL
- Tracy Firefighters welcome hundreds to annual pancake breakfast
- Nuts take over as top agricultural product
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 28
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.