Boots, a 10-year-old spayed brown tabby and white domestic medium hair, is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. She is very calm and loves to simply relax and hang out in her kennel. She loves to receive and give affection and has previously lived in a home with a dog that she enjoyed playing with.
To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
