Aspen is a 3-year-old male, white and black Siberian Husky and he is the City of Tracy Animal Shelter’s featured pet this week. Aspen has been at the shelter for 33 days and is friendly, and very well-mannered. Aspen is neutered, vaccinated and ready to go home same day! For more information on Aspen and other adoptable pets contact City of Tracy Animal Services, (209) 831-6364, visit them at 2375 Paradise Road or visit them online at www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/police-department/animal-services-unit.

