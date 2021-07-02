Temperance is a two-year-old spayed brown tabby domestic shorthair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This sweet girl is looking to tempt you into adopting her and loving her forever. Temperance loves to be with people and get lots of cuddles and affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man gets 12 years for 11th Street shooting
- Tracy Police has new strategies to tackle illegal fireworks
- Three inmates charged in connection with killing at county Honor Farm facility
- Residents who renewed identification during pandemic eligible for free REAL ID upgrade
- Police Log: Resident reports being robbed at gunpoint inside home
- Fourth of July Celebration
- Bear sighted in rural area north of Tracy
- Local groomer pampers pets one paw at a time
- Nonprofits set to begin safe and sane fireworks sales on Monday
- Death notices June 25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 25
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 3
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.