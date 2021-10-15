Pearl is a two-year-old female domestic shorthair gray tabby available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Pearl wants a new family to love. She is loving and very affectionate and loves to play with her toys. She is vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
