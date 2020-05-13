Gus, a mastiff mix, is about 3 years old and is looking for a place to call home or a new foster home. This laidback lover boy was good with the young children at his former home. He needs training to improve his interactions with other dogs as he can be reactive at times. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ravages of COVID-19 detailed in former Tracy resident’s Facebook posts
- Jewelry taken in smash-and-grab robbery at Costco
- Council OKs cost increase for MacArthur Drive
- Death Notices: May 6
- Police Log: Squirrel shooters hit neighboring temple
- Jaguars prepare for next level
- Test in Tracy orchard could change cherry harvesting
- Fourth candidate joins Tracy City Council race
- Drive-by shooting kills man in north Tracy
- Tracy congregations gather for drive-in services
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.