Gus, a mastiff mix, is about 3 years old and is looking for a place to call home or a new foster home. This laidback lover boy was good with the young children at his former home. He needs training to improve his interactions with other dogs as he can be reactive at times. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.

