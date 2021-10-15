Keaton is a playful kitten who has been through some rough times. He spent the last few months fighting an illness and at times was touch and go, but he is a true fighter and pulled through. He is 7-months old, happy, healthy, and loves to be held. Keaton is one of the most affectionate kittens you will ever meet. While in foster care, Keaton has lived well with dogs, cats, and children and would be a good addition to almost any home. Email eoerescue@yahoo.com to foster or submit an application at eoerescue.org to adopt. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 209-815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Next phase of Tracy Hills gains planners’ endorsement
- Pedestrian killed on East 11th Street Tuesday evening
- Tracy High crowns homecoming royalty at night rally
- Police Log: Man says minivan taken for a ride behind a store
- Downtown ‘parklets’ approved, ‘streatery’ to end
- Girls golf: Tracy hosts annual Bulldog Invitational
- Steateries removed to fully reopen 10th Street
- Bulldogs regroup too late to stop Lincoln
- Tracy Police promote two
- Hobby Lobby opens newest store at West Valley Mall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 28
-
Dec 5
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.