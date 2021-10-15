Keaton at East of Eden

Keaton at East of Eden

 Courtesy of East of Eden Rescue

Keaton is a playful kitten who has been through some rough times. He spent the last few months fighting an illness and at times was touch and go, but he is a true fighter and pulled through. He is 7-months old, happy, healthy, and loves to be held. Keaton is one of the most affectionate kittens you will ever meet. While in foster care, Keaton has lived well with dogs, cats, and children and would be a good addition to almost any home. Email eoerescue@yahoo.com to foster or submit an application at eoerescue.org to adopt. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 209-815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.

