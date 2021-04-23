Logan is a one-year-old male Pharaoh Hound/German Shepherd mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. While Logan can be shy with new people at first, once he warms up to you he is very affectionate, energetic and playful! To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
