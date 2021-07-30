pet of the week

Harrison is a three-year-old male pit bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This playful guy can hardly wait to find his forever family and has been at the shelter since mid-July. Harrison is energetic, enjoys being with people, and already knows how to sit and walk calmly on a leash. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
