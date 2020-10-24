Lavender, a 9-month-old brown tabby domestic shorthair is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. She likes to play hide and seek in her blankets but will pop her head out when she hears people. While she isn’t too interested in playing with toys she loves giving and receiving affection and will be a great lap cat. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
