Winnie is a small Australian cattle dog/Heeler with the most beautiful blue eyes. She is very shy and nervous when in any new situation because she is deaf. Once Winnie comes out of her shell she is sweet and cuddly. We are looking for a confident and experienced owner who understands her needs and will continue her training, including -- but not limited to -- teaching her hand-signals and using other recommended techniques for training a deaf dog. She startles easily, so will need someone who she can learn to trust and has patience with her and will do best in a home where she is the only animal and there are no young children. Because she is a herding breed, she instinctively tries to herd young children and other dogs, but because of her hearing loss, she is unable to hear clues that tell her it is not appreciated. Winnie is presently receiving training at K9 Development, playing and having fun while making good choices. Arrangements to meet with Winnie and talk with K9 Development staff about her special needs will be made for those who could be potential adopters. To learn more about Winnie and other cats and dogs available for adoption contact Animal Rescue of Tracy at 642-4324.
