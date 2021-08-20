Nancy is a 10-year-old female domestic short hair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Nancy is looking for someone to share a meal, relax with and love. She is friendly, loves to play with toys and is accepting of kittens. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
