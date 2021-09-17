Penny is a two-year-old female pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Penny is an energetic and playful. She walks well on leash and knows “sit and sown”. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
