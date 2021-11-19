Bacto is a 1-year-old neutered Siberian husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Bacto enjoys running, walking, getting lots of belly rubs and is always up for a hug. He is current on his rabies, DAPP, Bordetella and flea spray and has been at the shelter since Nov. 11. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
