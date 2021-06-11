Shadow is a 6-year-old neutered Siberian Husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Shadow is energetic, enjoys being around people and loves to play and roam around. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in collision with ACE train in southeast Tracy Wednesday morning
- Dancing with the Tracy Stars returns in September to open Grand Theatre season.
- Tracy man remembered with victims of VTA mass shooting
- Two dead, two injured in early morning shooting at north Tracy mobile home park
- Death notices June 4
- Police Log: Man arrested after Larch Road standoff
- Tracy woman killed in carjacking attempt
- Delta Charter commencement celebrates adversity during challenging times
- Federal funds begin to flow for Valley Link
- Shooting victim remembered at Mountain House memorial
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
How to Go Back to School
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 27
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 18
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.